Multiple people have been taken to hospital after a bus carrying schoolchildren and a HGV crashed.

Several others have been injured in the incident, which happened at around 9.30am on the A46 northbound carriageway near Syston in Leicestershire.

Police said the crash involved a bus carrying schoolchildren and a HGV.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that 16 passengers sustained minor injuries.

Five other people have been taken to hospital "as a precaution", according to police.

The road remains closed while emergency services deal with the incident. Police said local road closures are in place.

According to Traffic England, the A46 is set to remain closed for several more hours. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

