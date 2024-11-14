A pregnant cow was lifted out of a residential pool by firefighters in Leicestershire.

Fire c rews from Southern Station were sent to Rutland after a pregnant heifer had got stuck.

The team had to drain the pool before lifting her to safety.

Writing on social media, the service jokingly posted that the animal had taken time out to pamper herself, but was unable to "check herself out".

The cow getting rescued by firefighters

The post reads: "Southern Station were called out to a residential swimming pool in Rutland where a pregnant heifer had checked herself in for a spa day.

"The only problem is, she couldn't check herself out. Blue Watch drained the pool and then lifted her to safety using a downer cow harness, a piece of equipment designed to protect her udders.

"Hopefully that will be her last swim of the season", they said.

The cow was checked over by a vet after the incident.

