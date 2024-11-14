Leicester pupils who were involved in a "shocking and upsetting" bus crash will be offered support, the school's trust said.

The bus, carrying two members was travelling on the A46 near Ratcliffe College when the crash happened, at around 9.30am on 13 November.

Two members of staff and 37 pupils from St Paul's Catholic School in Evington were on the bus. Of those, sixteen people suffered minor injuries. 10 of them were taken to hospital as "a precaution", police say.

Neil Lockyer, chief executive officer of the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Multi-Academy Trust, which operates the school, said the crash would have been “shocking and upsetting” for those involved.

He said: “Emergency services attended the scene and all students and staff on the bus were assessed by medical staff, any injuries were minor and treated at the scene.

"The school’s primary first aider immediately attended the scene to support the other staff first aider who was assisting the visit with the students.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and school staff for their prompt and effective response and support in relation to this incident.

"Incidents like this are shocking and upsetting and consequently, students and staff have been able to access counselling support as they return to school over the next few days.”

The northbound carriageway of the A46 near Syston was closed for several hours following the collision.

Leicestershire Police says inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

