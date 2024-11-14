Across the Midlands, more than 30 historic sites have been added to the Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register.

These include Tamworth Castle in Staffordshire, a Grade I listed motte-and-bailey fortification and Waltham Windmill in Lincolnshire, one of England's few working six-sail mills.

Meanwhile, ten sites have been removed from the list, such as the historic Hunningham Bridge in Warwickshire, which was partly demolished after a series of crashes, but has now benefitted from extensive repairs.

They make up some of the 124 heritage sites which have been removed from the list following efforts to conserve them and give them a new lease of life.

There are currently 399 entries on the Heritage at Risk Register in the West Midlands this year.

Heritage sites in the West Midlands added to the register:

Kings Norton Old Grammar School, Birmingham

Tamworth Castle, Staffordshire

Ellesmere Boatyard, Shropshire

Tamworth Castle, which is more than 1,600 years old, is now in need of 'extensive repairs' Credit: Historic England

Tamworth Castle, Staffordshire

Tamworth Castle is one of England's best-preserved motte-and-bailey castles in England.

The historic structure is than 1,600 years old and has been added to the at-risk list because of concerns about its structural instability which means it is in need of extensive repairs.

Kings Norton Old Grammar School survived an arson attack back in 1913 Credit: Historic England

Kings Norton Old Grammar School, Birmingham

With parts dating back from the early 15th century, the building was most likely built as a priest's house, before being remodelled in the 17th century and put into use as a school.

The school survived an arson attack in 1913 carried out by supporters of Suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst.

When Pankhurst was on trial at the Old Bailey that year, her supporters set fire to buildings around the country in protest, and the school was one of the buildings they targeted.

The following morning a message was found written on the a blackboard in the school which read: ‘Two Suffragists have entered here, but charmed with this old-world room, have refrained from their design of destruction.’

The school's structure is now deteriorating, with external panels detaching from its timber frame, allowing damp and rain to enter.

Historic England has provided a grant to repair the building and make it watertight, with the hope that the building will be used as a heritage learning centre.

Sites saved and removed from the register in the West Midlands:

Hunningham Bridge, Warwickshire - following repairs and traffic calming measures after a series of crashes that left it partially demolished.

Ecton Copper Mine, Staffordshire - one of the deepest mining sites in the country, dating back to the Bronze Age. It's been saved after extensive repairs and community funding.

Church of St Helen, Worcester

Middleton Hall, Warwickshire,

Church of St George, Kidderminster

Paris Church St Thomas, Dudley

Church of All Saints, Ladbroke near Kenilworth

City Walls, Worcester

The Hunningham Bridge, near Leamington Spa, has been restored after extensive repairs which followed a series of crashes. Credit: Historic England

The Ecton Copper mine in Staffordshire is no longer deemed at risk, after years of extensive repairs Credit: Historic England

East Midlands

In total, there are 470 entries on the Heritage at Risk Register in the East Midlands in 2024 – eight more than in 2023.

21 sites have been added to the register this year, and 13 have been removed.

Those added to the register include:

Waltham Windmill, near Grimsby, Lincolnshire

Rothwell Market House, Northamptonshire

The 'Rialto Bridge' at the Corn Exchange in Leicestershire

Hussey Tower, Lincolnshire

'21 and 22 Steep Hill', Lincolnshire

Waltham Windmill is one of England's last remaining working six-sail mills. Credit: Historic England

Waltham Windmill, one of England's last remaining working six-sail mills

The Victorian structure, which is five miles from Grimsby, is one of England's few working six-sail mills. It is now on the list because it is at risk from climate change, especially high winds and heavy rain, which could seep in and cause the wood to rot.

The windmill was in full working order before the sails were removed for maintenance work.

The roof of Rothwell Market House is in a poor state, with rainwater is leaking into the building causing extensive damage inside. Credit: Historic England

Rothwell Market House, Grade I Listed building

The Market House was built in 1578 and is now owned and managed by the Rothwell Preservation Trust who are applying for grant funding for roof replacement and restoration.

Constructed in limestone, with extensive architectural decoration, the building sits under a flat lead covered roof. The roof is in a poor state of repair and rainwater is leaking into the building causing extensive damage inside.

This includes the timber ceiling above the council chamber on the first floor that is used by Rothwell Town Council.

The Corn Exchange has been added to the register due to rainwater damaging the grand staircase known as the 'Rialto Bridge' Credit: Historic England

The Corn Exchange, 'Rialto Bridge'

The Corn Exchange is a large two-storey classical building which was built in 1851.

Historic England says the Corn Exchange is at risk due to rainwater damaging the grand staircase locally known as ‘Rialto Bridge’.

The rainwater run-off from the staircase is causing its thin stone cladding to deteriorate.

The name 'Rialto Bridge' is a reference to one of the oldest four bridges spanning the Grand Canal in Venice.

Leicester City Council cordoned off the staircase last year and has commissioned heritage consultants to assess its condition so it can be repaired and brought back in to use.

The Nottingham Canal Conservation Area has been removed from the at risk register Credit: Historic England

Sites saved and removed from the register in the East Midlands:

The Canal Conservation Area in Nottingham City Centre - following improvements to historic shopfronts and public spaces

The Church of St Edmund in Derbyshire - after successful repairs to alleviate condensation and drainage problems

Historic England Regional Director for the Midlands Louise Brennan said: “Heritage is so important to the East Midlands. From our historic cities and towns, to treasured parish churches, windmills, and archaeological monuments.

"The heritage and character of these places plays a vital role in our society and boosts the regional economy. This year, we have seen partners and communities come together to help save the historic buildings and places that need it the most.

"Together, we can save our places and find new ways to enjoy the heritage that people value so much.”

What is the Heritage at Risk Register?

Every year Historic England updates its at Risk Register and produces a list of all sites across the UK which are most at risk of being lost as a result of 'neglect, decay or inappropriate development'.

This could be landmarks, grade listed buildings, places of worship, monuments, parks and gardens, wreck sites, battlefields or conservation areas.

Once the at-risk sites have been identified, Historic England then works with owners, charities, developers and other stakeholders to find solutions to preserve and protect the sites.

There are 4,891 entries on the Heritage at Risk Register in 2024 - 20 more than in 2023.

