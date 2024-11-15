A man whose XL Bully dog attacked a girl and two men in Birmingham has been sentenced to two years in prison suspended for two years.

Farhat Ajaz, 61, admitted being in charge of the dangerously out of control XL Bully and Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed when it broke free of its collar in Bordesley Green.

A video of the attack on 9 September last year shows the dog biting an 11-year-old girl before chasing after a man who came to her aid, jumping on him and dragging him to the ground.

A passer-by took a video of the attack from a bus

The girl, whose identity is protected by a court order was taken to hospital with injuries to her shoulder and arm.

The two men who tried to help also had to receive hospital treatment.

Ajaz pleaded guilty to three counts of being in charge of the "dangerously out of control" dog which hurt the young girl.

His sentence consists of 18 months for the dog attack, and six months for harassment of his previous partner.

CCTV footage shows a man being pulled to the ground and bitten by the dog, as others try to help

The dog was seized by West Midlands Police and taken to a local vet suffering from heat exhaustion.

It was then placed into secure kennels.

