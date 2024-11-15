Man charged with attempted murder over Lozells shooting

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after another man was shot in Lozells, in Birmingham.

Officers from West Midlands Police on information and arrested Ahmed Hussen in connection with the shooting in Villa Road, which happened on Sunday, 10 November.

A 25-year-old from Aston was last night charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today (Friday, 15 November).

A man in his 30s remains in hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and you can do this via 101, or Live Chat on their website, quoting 20/964649/24.

Alternatively, people can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

