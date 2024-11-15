Work on the next phase of extending the West Midlands Metro in the Black Country is expected to start in the New Year.West Midlands Combined Authority Board is set to approve the £261 million Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Phase 2b from Dudley Town Centre through to Merry Hill Shopping Centre.Last month, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed funding for the Metro extension would be available.A report to today's (Friday, November 15) board meeting said Government ministers are now expected to rubber stamp the business case for the scheme later this month or in December.This will then allow for construction to begin in January for the Metro, which will also include stops at Cinder Bank, Pedmore Road and the Waterfront business park.Transport bosses said the project will give people and businesses in the Black Country more access to transport services and boost economic growth.

The first phase of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro is expected to be completed later in 2025, having been delayed by a year due to cost pressures.Richard Parker, the Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA chair, said: “Extending the Black Country Metro line further will make a huge difference to more people in Dudley giving them access to reliable and affordable transport while also delivering a major boost to businesses at Merry Hill.“That’s why the Government has given its support, showing confidence in our region, and means we will have spades in the ground within weeks, allowing people to experience the benefits of Metro sooner.“And we will work closely with Dudley Council on their growth plans to help build the funding package and business case for the next phase of this exciting project.”Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council and WMCA Board member, said: "This is great news for Brierley Hill, Dudley and the West Midlands region.

“We’ve continued to push for the funding to deliver this project and I’m glad to see that we have Government approval for this next stage which will bring the Metro to Merry Hill.“We will continue to work with TfWM to develop a business case to secure funding to further connect the line to Brierley Hill High Street.”As well as this scheme, the new Dudley Interchange – bringing Metro and bus services together – is expected to open next year.Transport for West Midlands is also working with Dudley Council on developing a business case and securing funding for the next leg to connect to Brierley Hill High Street.

