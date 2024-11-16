Busy Leicester city centre street set to close to drivers this weekend

A busy Leicester city centre shopping street is set to close to drivers from this weekend.

A diversion warning is now in place to motorists intending to use Granby Street.

Leicester City Council has been carrying out a series of works in the road to widen pavements and create more space for pedestrians.

Now, the next phase of that is set to begin tomorrow (Sunday, November 17).

The project will see the street shut between its junctions with Dover Street and Belvoir/Rutland Street to allow it to be resurfaced.

Diversions for drivers will be signposted throughout the works.

The roadworks, which are expected to be in place for up to a week, are part of ongoing investment in Granby Street which also includes the restoration of the Grand Hotel and its shopfronts.

The former pay and display parking bays in the street – which have been out of use for three years – have also been converted into footpaths with additional space for street cafés.

Additional on-street parking bays have been created on nearby Chatham Street, York Street and Calais Street to replace those lost on Granby Street, the council said.

A final phase of work – currently planned for early next year – will permanently close the junction of Dover Street and Granby Street to traffic, which the local authority said would “help further improve pedestrian safety”.

A new turning facility on Dover Street will be created to ensure that vehicles can continue to access nearby businesses and attractions, including The Little Theatre.

Geoff Whittle, assistant city mayor for environment and transport, said: “Granby Street is an important gateway into the city centre and a busy shopping street.

"These ongoing improvements will help create a more attractive route for walkers, wheelers and cyclists with more space for shoppers and café-style seating.

"Alongside the major heritage led investment in restoring landmark buildings, this work will help make Granby Street feel safer and more welcoming to all.”

