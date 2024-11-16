A reveller left a Stoke clubber unconscious - 63 days before he killed a drinker with a single punch.

Benjamin Wallbanks floored David Regan with a single punch, in Hanley, on 26 September 2021.Weeks later he then knocked out Ben Grosvenor on nearby Trinity Street. Ben, from Burslem, spent two years in a coma before losing his fight for life.Wallbanks, of Opal Road, Fenton, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court for Ben's manslaughter. He was also sentenced for the attack on Mr Regan.

The court heard how Mr Regan had gone to Hanley after drinking in Burslem and had been turned away by bouncers at a club.

A dispute broke out in the queue after Wallbanks believed someone had threatened or grabbed his 13-year-old son.Rebecca Wade KC, prosecuting, told the court: "The defendant was intent on a confrontation with Mr Regan.

"A number of people intervened to try to prevent the confrontation taking place. But the defendant pushed and moved towards Mr Regan.

"He broke free and offered a blow with his left hand. It was a jab-style punch to the jaw which caused him immediately to fall to the floor. He was rendered unconscious."Mr Regan was taken to hospital. Wallbanks was seen to get in a van and drive away.Wallbanks was handed a nine-year extended sentence. It includes a six-year prison sentence for the manslaughter and a six-month concurrent prison term for the attack on Mr Regan.

