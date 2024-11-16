New Christmas Market opens in Leicester city centre

A brand new Christmas Market has opened in Leicester's city centre.

Visitors to Gallowtree Gate can find traditional German sausages and hot food among the wooden chalets.

The market, which opened on Thursday (November 14), will run daily until Saturday, December 29, operating from 10am to 7pm.

The wooden chalets stretch from High Street to Gallowtree Gate, offering festive treats and gifts.

Stalls are selling hog roast, hot chocolate and cocoa, doughnuts, cheese, and sweet treats.

Also available are blankets, clothing, hats and scarves, alongside jewellery and wooden sculptures.

According to the Leicester City Council, traders have reported a "fantastic response" from customers who are pleased with the variety of goods on offer.

The market will be open throughout the festive period except Christmas Day.

The market is part of Leicester's wider Christmas celebrations, which include the city's lights switch-on event next Wednesday (November 20).

The switch-on celebrations start with Santa at the Haymarket from 4.30pm, followed by entertainment including stilt-walking angels and a nutcracker marching band.

