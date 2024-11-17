Almost a thousand people linked arms this weekend to protest at the planned removal of more thantwo dozen trees along a main road.

Residents of Clifford Bridge Road at Binley in Coventry are angry at proposals for a dual cycle lane connecting the city centre to University Hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire. The plans would mean 26 mature trees on both sides of theroad would be chopped down.

The path, now under consideration by Coventry City Council would run between the roadand the houses, which residents fear could be dangerous as they reverse off their drives.

The Council says the trees would be replaced with new ones which would provide greaterlong-term benefits but the locals disagree.

The organiser of the roadside protest Martina Irwin said: “We think that they're makingdecisions and not consulting appropriately with communities. They are not listening to us.We felt that we need to do a visual demonstration of how we feel about the importance ofkeeping our trees on our urban streets.”

11-year-old Reuben Chatha lives on Clifford Bridge Road and he was so concerned about theloss of the trees that he wrote to the King and to Britain’s best-known naturalist.

Reuben said: “I wrote to David Attenborough, and he did reply back, saying thank you foryour letter. He said it's very good about what I'm doing and it's good to raise awarenessabout the environment. The other person I wrote to was King Charles and he replied backthis morning, saying it's very good what I'm doing as well, and he's proud.”

A final decision on the cycle path is due to be made next month but a spokesman forCoventry City Council said:

''The trees advertised for removal on Clifford Bridge Road are primarily in average conditionwith limited usable lifespan, and some are Ash trees affected by Ash dieback. As statedthroughout the consultation process, we will replace these trees with new trees, carefullyselected for their resilience and suitability to a roadside environment to ensure they flourishand provide greater long-term benefits than the existing trees.''

“Trees are an important part of moving towards Net Zero, and we will plant more trees thanwe remove. Removal of some of the trees is also linked to the changes we have made to theplan to reflect the very strong views of both residents and cyclists. Giving road users travelchoices is also important and will have a greater impact upon reducing the amount ofcarbon emitted along Clifford Bridge Road.”

The arm-linking protest broke the alternative world record for a mass tree hug, which stoodat 702. Official adjudicators put the number at 925.