Thousands gather in Leicester to celebrate Nagar Kirtan

Thousands of people took to the streets of Leicester today for the celebration of Nagar Kirtan.The religious procession took place to celebrate the birthday of the founder and first guru of Sikhism, Nanak Dev Ji. This year marks 555 years since his birth.

Followers walked between two of the city’s best-known Gurdwaras, setting off from Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara, in East Park Road this morning (Sunday, November 17).

The procession made it's way across the city, before arriving at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Holy Bones.

Kartar Singh Bring, one of the organisers of the event, said: "We have a very special procession taking place, going through the city of Leicester and it's just a wonderful atmosphere.

"The community is coming together to celebrate Guru Nanak's very unique message and that was we are all one global family, humanity as one, let us work together through honesty, living through sharing with others and being honest and generous in all that we do and build a society where everyone prospers.

"I think Guru Nanak's message is so important, particularly at this time with all the challenges we face locally and around the globe.

Bikers also took part in the procession Credit: ITV News Central

"That message of unity, honesty, of togetherness, of compassion, I think is just so relevant today and I think right now we need more of this positivity in our societies to bring people together."

The route included St Peter’s Road, Sparkenhoe Street, East Park Road, Swain Street, St George’s Way, Charles Street, Humberstone Gate, Clock Tower, East Gates, High Street, St Nicholas Place and finally to St Nicholas Circle, before finishing at Holy Bones.

The procession is attended by up to 10,000 Sikhs each year. Those in the procession were walking alongside floats from which holy hymns were sung, while some walked up to the float to bow their heads and pay their respects.

Kuldeep Singh Phamrah Credit: ITV News Central

Kuldeep Singh Phamrah, volunteer for the procession, said: "I'm feeling excited, as always. I have volunteered to make sure everyone is safe today.

"This event, to me, it means spiritually we are connected with the almighty and teaching of the principle of living, you live for others not for yourself and that is very important."

Rolling road closures were also in place along the route to enable the procession to pass safely.

The procession took place across the city Credit: ITV News Central

Who was Guru Nanak Dev Ji?

He was born on 29th November 1469 in Talwandi, Punjab, India, which is now named Nankana Sahib after him and is now in Pakistan, following the partition of India and withdrawal of the British Raj in 1947.

He was known for his progressive outlook and teachings, standing up for the downtrodden, expounding the need to earn an honest living from hard work and the equality of all man and womankind.

What is Nagar Kirtan?

Thousands of people turned out for the procession Credit: ITV News Central

Nagar Kirtan is a Sikh custom involving the processional singing of holy hymns throughout a community.

The Nagar Kirtan is led by five Sikhs called the Panj Pyare or beloved ones, dressed in traditional attire with others playing drums to announce the procession as it moves through the streets.

Colour floats feature in the procession, led by a float carrying the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Sikh’s holy scriptures, which for Sikhs is the embodiment of the living Guru (“teacher”) and deeply respected.