Birmingham bin workers being balloted for strike action

Around 400 Birmingham refuse workers are being balloted for strike action over claims that a council is removing a critical safety role.

Unite the union has sighted the death of Coventry bin man David Carpenter, who was crushed in a lorry compactor in January 2023, as a reason why the role is essential and must be kept.The vote comes after Unite the union claims the council refused to back down on its plans to cut pay by removing the safety critical Waste Recycling and Collection Officer role.

The ballot for strike action opens on Friday, 22 November and closes on Wednesday, 4 December.

Birmingham City Council says it is committed to working with its colleagues across the service for the best outcome so that "we deliver a consistent and reliable service that Birmingham residents deserve".Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Birmingham council’s plans to remove a safety critical role to attack workers’ pay are abhorrent.

“Birmingham’s refuse workers go above and beyond and are already shouldering unfair demands for a crisis they didn’t create and shouldn’t have to pay for. They have Unite’s total backing.”Most of the around 150 staff performing the WRCO role have been working for Birmingham waste collection services for more than 30 years.Frank Keogh, Unite regional coordinating officer, said: “Birmingham council is deliberately playing fast and loose with the safety of workers and the general public.“Birmingham’s refuse workers are done being scapegoats for a crisis created by politicians.“They’ve already sacrificed plenty to keep services running while facing relentless attacks on their jobs. Axing the WRCO role is seen as just the first step in a broader attack on their pay, terms, and conditions.”

Cllr Majid Mahmood, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: "The consultation period with our recognised unions has come to an end and a decision has been taken to proceed with the proposal to change to the new operating arrangements.

"Ensuring the safety of our employees and residents is taken extremely seriously, and health and safety is everyone’s responsibility.

"We are now undertaking the post consultation steps to ensure all Birmingham City Council colleagues affected by the change in working arrangements are supported.

"There are several options that are available to suit different personal circumstances, these include opting for voluntary redundancy, promotion or redeployment.

"We recognise that this is an unsettling time, and we have moved quickly, to minimise this period of uncertainty for everyone.

"We are committed to working with our colleagues across the service for the best outcome so that we deliver a consistent and reliable service that Birmingham residents deserve."

