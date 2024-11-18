Drink driver jailed after high-speed chase in Leicester

A drink-driver hit high speeds while being pursued by police in Leicester.

During a period of 22 minutes, Jason Mongan overtook cars on solid white lines approaching oncoming traffic, drove on the wrong side of the road and also went through a red light.

At one point, the 30-year-old also drove at 80mph in a 40mph area.

Mongan was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, 15 November.

PC Stephen Bates, who was the pursing officer, said: “Mongan’s actions that day could have resulted in serious injury, or even a fatality.

"The fact that no other road user, or Mongan himself, was injured that afternoon was very fortunate.

“Thankfully his driving was captured on dash camera and the NPAS camera, which provided crucial evidence in court, and I am relieved that he has accepted responsibility for his actions that day.”

Mongan drove on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit Credit: Leicestershire Police

Police said at around 1.30pm on Sunday, 28 January this year, an officer witnessed a grey Peugeot 5008 driving along New Parks Way, Leicester and requested the driver to stop with his blue lights.

The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was authorised.

An aircraft from National Police Air Service also assisted tracking the vehicle, as it continued ignoring the officers in pursuit.

The pursuit ended after the car came to stop in a car park in Ullesthorpe and the driver, identified as Mongan, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and dangerous driving.

A roadside breath test was carried out and Mongan blew 72 – more than twice over the legal limit – so he was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He then provided specimens of 57 and 61 in police custody.

He was later charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving a vehicle when alcohol level was above the limit and pleaded guilty to all offences at court in August.

Mongan, of Mere Road, Bitteswell, Lutterworth was sentenced to 12 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for 30 months and ordered to carry out an extended re-test.

