Elderly woman 'never been so scared' after house broken into in Coventry

"I have never been so scared in all of my life." These are the words of an elderly woman whose home was broken into in Coventry.

Officers from West Midlands Police are investigating the burglary and having carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries and reviewed CCTV from the area, they have now launched an appeal for information.

Police said the break-in happened in the Earlsdon area just after 2pm on Monday 14 October, when the woman in her 80s, found the offender in her home.

She wasn't hurt, but jewellery and a mobile phone were taken. Police have offered her support following the break-in.

Speaking to the police, she said: "I have never been so scared in all of my life as I was when I turned around and came face to face with the man."

Investigators have now issued a description of someone they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A statement on their website reads: "Investigators believe the offender was of slight build, about 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall, with shoulder-length brown hair.

"We want to identify and detain whoever was responsible and we'd ask anyone who believes they recognise the person in the footage to get on contact."

Anyone with information is being urged to call 101 or message police on Live Chat via their website, quoting crime reference 20/912972/24.

People can also contact Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.

