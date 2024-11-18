Four men who used knives and a baseball bat in a fight in Leicester city centre have been jailed after they left an 18-year-old hospitalised with stab injuries.

All four were students at De Montfort University in Leicester at the time of the incident and were sentenced at the conclusion of a six-week trial.

The fight broke out at around 3am on 4 November 2021, when the four men had a verbal altercation with another group, which then led to a large fight.

One of the men, 21-year-old Destiny Ojo was seen with a baseball bat, and 21-year-old Ridwanulahi Raheem was later seen carrying a large knife.

21-year-old Habib Lawal was seen carrying what was believed to be a knife.

A man from the other group was thrown to the ground and stabbed four times. He was taken to hospital and was later discharged.

Leicestershire Police Detective Constable Sean Downey said: “This incident highlights the serious danger of violent disorder.

"It is extremely fortunate that further injury was not caused to the people involved or to other members of the public who witnessed the incident.

"This could have been a very different investigation.

“Following the disorder, a full investigation took place with suspects being identified at different stages through CCTV enquiries, phone work and public appeals.

“Thank you to everyone who has assisted us throughout this investigation and provided information. As a force, our priority is to keep the public safe.

"We will not tolerate violent disorder in our communities and will take action against those who are responsible for it.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Destiny Ojo, 21, of Warland Road, Plumstead, London, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment after being found guilty of violent disorder, attempted grievous bodily harm and committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Habib Lawal, 21, of Lumley Close, Bexley, London, was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of violent disorder, attempted grievous bodily harm and committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Ridwanulahi Raheem, 21, of George Mathers Road, Lambeth, London, was sentenced to three years imprisonment after being found guilty of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Joshua Davies-Ero, 21, of Springfield Road, Bexley, London, was sentenced to two years imprisonment after being found guilty of violent disorder.

A fifth man, Justin Asamoah, 22, of Rawnsley Avenue, Merton has pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and is due to be sentenced on Friday 22 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…