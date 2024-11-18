Midlands buses to get £181 million boost from Transport Secretary

Bus services in the Midlands will see a £181 million boost under plans confirmed by the Transport Secretary to "end the bus postcode lottery."

The extra funding will be given to councils across the region, in a bid to target areas where bus services have historically been poorer.

The government says it's part of a £1 billion pound scheme to keep bus fares low across the country.

This comes less than a month after plans to raise the single bus fare cap from £2 to £3 were announced in the Chancellor's Autumn Budget.

The West Midlands will receive £100 million, with the East Midlands receiving £81 million.

Louise Haigh said the government is "determined to deliver better buses." Credit: PA

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: "The value of regular and reliable bus services cannot be understated.

"For far too long, the Midlands has been suffering from unreliable services with buses hugely delayed, or not even turning up at all.

"This funding kickstarts the bus revolution to bring an end to the postcode lottery of bus services, drive economic growth and make sure people have proper access to jobs and opportunities.

"This will mean local routes are protected, reliability is improved and the passenger is put first."

In the West Midlands, the £100 million will be divided by local authority as follows:

Herefordshire Council: £3,257,185

Shropshire Council: £4,471,790

Staffordshire County Council: £11,155,221

Stoke-on-Trent: £9,898,338

Telford and Wrekin Council: £3,487,443

Warwickshire County Council: £8,762,351

West Midlands Combined Authority: £49,983,869

Worcestershire County Council: £9,389,437

In the East Midlands, the £81 million will be divided by local authority as follows:

East Midlands Combined Authority: £40,580,499

Leicester County Council: £9,453,592

Leicestershire County Council: £8,154,155

Lincolnshire County Council: £11,876,716

North Northamptonshire Council: £5,203,890

Rutland County Council: £628,681

West Northamptonshire Council: £5,428,927

