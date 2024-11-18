Snow and ice Yellow Warning issued by Met Office for parts of the Midlands
A Yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for swathes of the East and West Midlands.
The Met Office says inclement weather is forecast from 7pm on Monday evening until 10am on Tuesday morning affecting parts of England and Scotland.
People are being warned of "wintry hazards".
Areas of the East Midlands that could be affected , include Derby, Nottingham, Newark and Mansfield and in the West areas of Staffordshire could be affected including Stoke, Cheadle and Leek.
Andy Page, chief meteorologist, said “We have issued yellow warnings for snow and ice as cold weather moves in from the north.
"This brings snow showers and some ice to parts of Scotland on Sunday night, and then the potential for a spell of snow to lead to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning.
"Gusty winds in the east also remain a potential hazard.
"Updates to the warnings for wintry hazards are likely so it is important to stay up to date with the latest forecast”
Although most snow is still likely to accumulate on higher ground, with 5-10 cm on ground over 200 metres and possibly 15-20 cm over 300 metres, there is a chance that snow may settle at lower levels within the warning area.
This possible 5-10 cm at lower levels is likely to be more disruptive, particularly if travelling and if the snow coincides rush hour, but the likelihood for that is still uncertain at this stage.
As the rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.
Full details are in our yellow National Severe Weather Warning which is effect from 7pm on Monday evening, through to 10am on Tuesday morning.
In addition to the severe weather warnings, a Cold Health Alert has been issued by the UKHSA which provides alerts for the health sector in England. The alert covers the Midlands and North of England from Sunday morning through to Thursday.
The Met Office has warned people what they could expect:
There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable.
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.
A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
The Met office has also issued some tips for staying safe in the snow
1. What to do if you need to drive somewhere?
Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys:
Plan your route
Check for delays and road closures
Leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off
Check wipers, tyres and screenwash
Pack essentials in your car
Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack
2. Driving safely in snow
It is safer not to drive in heavy snow and icy conditions but if you absolutely must drive, keep yourself and others safe by:
Using dipped headlights
Accelerate gently, use low revs and change to higher gears as quickly as possible
Starting in second gear will help with wheel slip
Maintain a safe and steady speed. Keep your distance from other vehicles
Keep a constant speed up hills. Leave plenty of room between cars
Use a low gear to go down hill and try to avoid braking unless necessary
Steer into skids. Do not take your hands of the wheel or slam on the brakes
3. Thinking ahead and acting now so you can cope if cut off
You could be without food, heat or light if you are cut off by snow and can't access services and amenities for a number of days. Act now and be prepared, by getting the essentials together that you could need:
Torches and batteries
Candles and matches or lighters
Plenty of blankets and warm clothing.
4. Staying safe if you are cut off
Following these simple steps will help keep you safe and well if isolated due to snow:
Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature, both during the day and at night.
Turn off electrical heaters and put out your fire before going to bed to avoid fire risk
Don’t forget your pets. Create a place where they can be comfortable in severe winter weather.
Prevent frozen pipes, open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing
Stay indoors wearing layers of loose fitting lightweight warm clothing rather than bulky clothing
Never use a hob or oven to heat your home, they can increase carbon monoxide levels
If you need support call the British Red Cross Support Line on 0808 196 3651
5. What you can do in a power cut
People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance and it's easy to do. The essentials that could help you cope with a power cut are:
Candles and matches or lighters
Torches and batteries
A mobile phone power pack
