A Yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for swathes of the East and West Midlands.

The Met Office says inclement weather is forecast from 7pm on Monday evening until 10am on Tuesday morning affecting parts of England and Scotland.

People are being warned of "wintry hazards".

Areas of the East Midlands that could be affected , include Derby, Nottingham, Newark and Mansfield and in the West areas of Staffordshire could be affected including Stoke, Cheadle and Leek.

Andy Page, chief meteorologist, said “We have issued yellow warnings for snow and ice as cold weather moves in from the north.

"This brings snow showers and some ice to parts of Scotland on Sunday night, and then the potential for a spell of snow to lead to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning.

"Gusty winds in the east also remain a potential hazard.

"Updates to the warnings for wintry hazards are likely so it is important to stay up to date with the latest forecast”

Although most snow is still likely to accumulate on higher ground, with 5-10 cm on ground over 200 metres and possibly 15-20 cm over 300 metres, there is a chance that snow may settle at lower levels within the warning area.

This possible 5-10 cm at lower levels is likely to be more disruptive, particularly if travelling and if the snow coincides rush hour, but the likelihood for that is still uncertain at this stage.

As the rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.

Full details are in our yellow National Severe Weather Warning which is effect from 7pm on Monday evening, through to 10am on Tuesday morning.

In addition to the severe weather warnings, a Cold Health Alert has been issued by the UKHSA which provides alerts for the health sector in England. The alert covers the Midlands and North of England from Sunday morning through to Thursday.

The Met Office has warned people what they could expect:

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Snowy Buxton in Derbyshire Credit: Aaron Wicks

There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

The Met office has also issued some tips for staying safe in the snow

1. What to do if you need to drive somewhere?

Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys:

Plan your route

Check for delays and road closures

Leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off

Check wipers, tyres and screenwash

Pack essentials in your car

Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack

2. Driving safely in snow

It is safer not to drive in heavy snow and icy conditions but if you absolutely must drive, keep yourself and others safe by:

Using dipped headlights

Accelerate gently, use low revs and change to higher gears as quickly as possible

Starting in second gear will help with wheel slip

Maintain a safe and steady speed. Keep your distance from other vehicles

Keep a constant speed up hills. Leave plenty of room between cars

Use a low gear to go down hill and try to avoid braking unless necessary

Steer into skids. Do not take your hands of the wheel or slam on the brakes

3. Thinking ahead and acting now so you can cope if cut off

You could be without food, heat or light if you are cut off by snow and can't access services and amenities for a number of days. Act now and be prepared, by getting the essentials together that you could need:

Torches and batteries

Candles and matches or lighters

Plenty of blankets and warm clothing.

4. Staying safe if you are cut off

Following these simple steps will help keep you safe and well if isolated due to snow:

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature, both during the day and at night.

Turn off electrical heaters and put out your fire before going to bed to avoid fire risk

Don’t forget your pets. Create a place where they can be comfortable in severe winter weather.

Prevent frozen pipes, open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing

Stay indoors wearing layers of loose fitting lightweight warm clothing rather than bulky clothing

Never use a hob or oven to heat your home, they can increase carbon monoxide levels

If you need support call the British Red Cross Support Line on 0808 196 3651

5. What you can do in a power cut

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance and it's easy to do. The essentials that could help you cope with a power cut are:

Candles and matches or lighters

Torches and batteries

A mobile phone power pack

