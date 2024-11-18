Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Birmingham in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to the junction of Frankley Beeches Road and the A38 Bristol South Road at around 12.50am on Monday.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for life threatening injuries.

A cordon is now in place on the A38 between Frankley Beeches Road and Lockwood Road while police forensically examine the area.

West Midlands Police said it is in the early stages of its investigation and its officers are "working hard to establish the full details of the incident."

The force has urged anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

