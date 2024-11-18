Two teenagers convicted of killing 17-year-old boy in Wolverhampton

Two teenagers have been convicted of killing a "funny and polite" 17-year-old boy in Wolverhampton, following a six-week trial.

Harleigh Hepworth was stabbed in the chest in West Park on 7 March. A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of murder and robbery.

A second teenager Jovarn Esterine, who was 17 at the time but has since turned 18, was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter and robbery.

Harleigh's family has released a statement through the police, saying he will "always be remembered".

"He had positive plans for his future"

Harleigh travelled from his home in Rugeley to Wolverhampton on the day he was fatally stabbed. Credit: West Midlands Police

The statement reads: "On the 7th March, two weeks after his 17th Birthday, Harleigh had his short life ended in an instant through a moment of mindless aggression.

"Our family, his girlfriend and close friends will no longer be able to enjoy seeing him grow, mature and enjoy life.

"He had positive plans for his future. Harleigh had a great sense of humour, he was funny, and he was polite.

"We will miss him massively, but we will always remember his cheekiness, his infectious smile and the fun times we had together.

“Harleigh’s is another young life lost before they had the chance to know what life is about.”

West Midlands Police said Harleigh was visiting Wolverhampton with a friend before they were confronted by their two eventual attackers, who had met them with an "ulterior motive".

Jovarn Esterine was convicted of manslaughter and robbery Credit: West Midlands Police

After a brief exchange, Harleigh was stabbed in the chest and ran away, but was found lying in the park and later died from his injuries.

As Harleigh was stabbed, Esterine stopped Harleigh's friend from intervening, holding a knife to his chest and threatening to kill him unless he told them the passcode to his phone which was then stolen.

Esterine and the 17-year-old ran away and discarded one of the stolen phones in a nearby drain.

Detective Inspector Ade George, who led the investigation, said: “Throughout this case our thoughts have always been with Harleigh's family who have been devastated by his death.

“We hope that the conviction will provide a sense of justice for the unjust killing of Harleigh.”

The pair will be sentenced at a later date.

