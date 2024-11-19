Dogs, children and even a fox went out to enjoy the wintry conditions after the Midlands woke up to snow on Tuesday morning.

Snow fell as a yellow Met Office weather warning for snow and ice was issued across the Midlands, leading to almost half of East Midlands Railway services being cancelled or delayed by at least half an hour.

ITV News Central viewers have sent in their pest pictures as they and many of their pets made the most of the snow.

Alec Longhurst sent in pictures of a snow-dusted Leasowes Park in Halesowen:

Leasowes Park, Halesowen Credit: Alec Longhurst

Harry in Melton Mowbray was keen to get out and enjoy the snow in the morning - his mum Caroline McCann sent this in:

Harry in Melton Mowbray Credit: Caroline McCann

As it seem the festive season isn't far away, Josh Middleton in Stourport-on-Severn spotted a Robin who came to visit:

Robin in Stourport-On-Severn Credit: Josh Middleton

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ambergate, Derbyshire, where Michael Hewing is already getting into the festive spirit:

Ambergate Derbyshire Credit: Michael Hewing

As much as people are enjoying the snow, our four-legged friends might be enjoying it even more.

One of those wrapping up warm with his little jacket was Monty the Fox Terrier who was out braving the cold this morning in Beeston:

Monty the Fox Terrier in Beeston Credit: Darren

Millie Evans's Cockapoo also went out to test conditions, but didn't seem too sure about the snow:

Cockapoo in Redditch Credit: Millie Evans

Another pooch going for a snowy walk was Milo, sent in by his owner Carianne Caress in Coventry:

Milo in Coventry Credit: Carianne Caress

Kelly Hutton captured a moment of her dog, Charlie, taking in the snow:

Charlie in Halesowen Credit: Kelly Hutton

The Lickey Hills were turned into a winter wonderland:

Play Brightcove video

Tracey's Husky, Jet looked like he had been waiting all year for some winter weather his breed is so well suited to:

Jet in Rowley Regis Credit: Tracey

And it wasn't just dogs out enjoying the weather - this fox was out making the most of the snow in Mapperley, Nottingham:

Play Brightcove video

