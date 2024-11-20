A large number of animals have been rescued by police after they carried out a warrant at a large animal rescue centre in Essington yesterday (Tuesday 19 November).

Officers from the force's rural crime team and the South Staffordshire policing team worked alongside the council's environmental health team, vet specialists, the RSPCA and trained dog handlers.

Police described the conditions they found the animals in as "appalling".

A total of 34 dogs, 19 puppies, 1 cat, 5 kittens and 5 tortoises were surrendered under the animal welfare legislation and are now being looked after at different locations.

The environmental health team, from Cannock and South Staffordshire, are trained in animal health and welfare and have powers to seize animals.

Police visited the centre after they received a number of complaints alleging potential illegal activities relating to animal welfare and licensing concerns.

They said in their facebook post that hopefully they'll "warm up and be looked after properly from now on- and maybe even find their forever homes."

Two of the puppies seized by rural crime officers Credit: Staffordshire police

The animals were checked by vets and were taken to licensed kennels, including Birmingham Dogs Home.

Sergeant Craig Beardsley, from CPART, said: “We’re determined to continue working with our local partners in Staffordshire to tackle the issues affecting rural communities the most.“Only by working together can we continue to take action against those causing alarm and distress amongst local residents and businesses in our county.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said, "We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering and urge anyone with concerns about the welfare of an animal to report them to the relevant authorities.”

South Staffordshire council said they are leading on the investigation, which is ongoing.

Cllr Rita Heseltine, Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services at South Staffordshire Council, said: "We take reports of animal welfare concerns very seriously. I want to thank members of the public for coming forward with their concerns.

“We are committed to investigating issues related to licensing and animal welfare fully and taking action where necessary to protect animals.”

ITV News Central has contacted the animal rescue centre for comment.