Bed-bound resident rescued from house fire in Nottinghamshire

This is the moment a bed-bound man was rescued from his burning flat in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police officers PC Jak Walker and PC Aaron Mulcahy heard a man shouting from an upstairs flat near Radford Road, on Thursday 7th November.

The force said when they started to smell smoke, they forced their way into the building and saw flames. A bedroom table was on fire next to where a man, in his 60s, was resting.

They used buckets of water to put out the flames and then ventilated the property as the man could not be moved due to his disability.

Sergeant Dean Reynolds, based at Radford Road Police Station, has praised the officers for their actions and believe it saved his life.

He said: “If it wasn’t for the quick-thinking actions of these two police officers there is no doubt that the man would have died.

“There was a significant amount of smoke as the officers entered the property and the fire was located close to the bed where the man was resting.

“If it hadn’t been put out quickly it would have spread to both the bed and the curtains and would have had catastrophic results.

“After the fire had been put out, and realising the man could not be removed from the property, they then took immediate steps to save the man’s life from smoke inhalation before the fire service and paramedics arrived.

“The man was transported to Queen’s Medical Centre and suffered no serious injuries as result of these two officers’ immediate actions.”

The video from Nottinghamshire Police appears to show the officers breaking down the door, forcing their way into the flat.

They are then seen pouring buckets of water onto the bedside table.

Police said the fire service attended the incident to check the property was safe. Nottinghamshire Police said the cause of the fire was a cigarette.

Chief Inspector Anwaar Ahmed, who is responsible for the city response officers, said: “Both officers have used courage and bravery by entering an address into what was an unknown situation to save a resident from a fire.

“They put their lives on the line to ensure the fire was handled and that the man was rescued and sent to hospital after significant smoke inhalation.

“Without their amazing efforts, this situation could have resulted in the man losing his life.”

