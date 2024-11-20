Human remains are believed to have been found after a fire severely damaged a barn in Warwickshire.

Fire and ambulance services were called to a barn in Wood End in Atherstone at 8pm on Tuesday (19 November).

The believed human remains in the barn have not been confirmed or identified as of this morning (20 November).

The fire is now under control and the cause is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.

