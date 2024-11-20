Man jailed after attempting to kidnap two women in Walsall

A man has been jailed after attempting to kidnap two women in Walsall.

West Midlands Police said on 28 February, a woman in her 20s was walking in Scarborough Road in the early hours of the morning when she was grabbed from behind by a man.

The man tried to get the woman into his car, but she resisted his force.

During the struggle she was punched in the face and received swelling and bruising. She managed to break free and ran to the nearest home for help.

Four days later, on 2 March, a 17-year-old girl was walking along Hawes Road shortly before 11pm when she was approached by a man in a vehicle who attempted to coax her into it.

When she refused, he got out of the vehicle then punched and kicked her and sexually assaulted her.

She managed to escape and run to a nearby home for help. The girl alerted police by activating her emergency call feature on her mobile phone. Both victims sustained facial and head injuries.

Officers obtained CCTV footage from both incidents which showed a black Audi pulling up beside both women. Police then linked this vehicle to Rambo Baeram, aged 25 and he was arrested.

Police said during interview, he claimed he didn’t own the vehicle at the time of the offences and said he was at home sleeping. However, both victims took part in an ID parade and identified Baeram as the attacker.

Baeram, of Forrester Street, Walsall, was then charged with two counts of attempt kidnap, two counts of assault and one count of sexual assault.

He was found guilty by a jury at an earlier trial and was sentenced to five years in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 15 November.

He will also be placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Sergeant Carrie Stimpson from our Public Protection Unit said: “Baeram had no relationship to either of the victims - they were strangers, attacked on the streets when they should feel safe.

“These incidents were deeply concerning and we worked extremely hard to bring Baeram to justice.

“The women have been very brave throughout the whole process and were even forced to sit through a trial. I commend them for their courage.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know