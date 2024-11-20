Speed limit could be reduced on 'deadly' roads across Birmingham

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central's Ellie-Rose Griffiths reports...

The speed limit on a number of roads in Birmingham could soon be changed under plans to reduce speeding and encourage walking and cycling.

25 roads across the city could have their speed limit dropped from 40mph to 30mph, including sections of the A38 Bristol Road South, the A45 Coventry Road and the A452 Chester Road.

Birmingham City Council is asking for resident's views on the proposals as part of an online consultation, which is running until Tuesday, December 10.

Cllr Majid Mahmood, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: "We need to prioritise people and ensure communities are safer.

"Key to tackling road harm is delivering a significant reduction in the speed and volume of vehicles on our roads, reinforced with strategic enforcement activities, particularly on higher volume roads.

"We know that residents are deeply concerned about road safety, especially those who live near busy main roads, so reducing the speed on our roads is an obvious and important part of our wider plans for how people and goods move around the city.

"I’d encourage as many people as possible to let us know their thoughts and take part in this important consultation.”

Earlier this year, the city council and partners declared a road safety emergency and from this it committed to lowering speed limits across Birmingham.

It was after Better Streets Birmingham, a campaign group for safety, wrote to the council calling for the 40mph speed limit to be reduced across the city.

If approved, the council say the project would be funded from surplus income from the Clean Air Zone.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know