Fly tippers could be caught more often as Walsall Council has introduced two CCTV cameras to crack down on the crime.

It comes after local residents complained about a recent fly tipping incident in their neighbourhoods.

These cameras are part of the council's EnviroCrime plan, which aims to reduce illegal dumping by combining education, enforcement and increased surveillance.

Flytipping is the illegal disposal of household, industrial, commercial or other 'controlled' waste.

The council has responded to a total of 787 reports about the crime in the last year. It says can go up to £20,000 and offenders can even be sent to prison.

The initiative uses many strategies, including:

- issuing warning letters

- offering advice on council services

- treating fly-tipped areas as crime scenes

- engaging with residents through roadshows to understand the root causes of fly-tipping.

There are two Household Waste Recycling Centres in the borough of Walsall which are free to use. They are located in Fryers Road, Bloxwich, and Merchants Way, Aldridge

Councillor Garry Perry, Leader of Walsall Council says the measures are crucial in the fight against flytipping:

"Since the installation of CCTV, there have been no further incidents in the areas where the cameras were installed."

"These measures are crucial in our fight against fly-tipping."

"I encourage everyone to continue to come forward and share any concerns they may have. Our goal is to create a cleaner and greener borough for all.“

