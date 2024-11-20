The family of a woman who was killed in a collision have paid tribute to her, saying she 'touched the hearts of everyone she met'.

Surinder Kaur, 79, died following a collision in Blue Lane West in Walsall on 1 November.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

Her family have released a tribute, saying: "She was a beloved member of the community who touched the hearts of everyone she met.

"She was a loving mother, sister, grandma and great-grandma who will deeply missed and has left a hole in our hearts that can’t be filled."

An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is now underway.

Two people have been interviewed in connection with the collision and our enquiries are ongoing.

