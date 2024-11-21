Birmingham Pub Bombings: 50 years on from Britain's biggest unsolved mass murder

On the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings the pursuit for justice continues.

In order to understand how the UK's biggest unsolved mass murder has still not been answered for, its important to know the key facts about the history of the tragic events and what followed.

What happened in Birmingham in 1974?

On the evening of November 21 1974 two bombs exploded in two pubs, The Mulberry Bush and The Tavern, both near Birmingham New Street station.

The pubs were full at the time of the explosions, killing and injuring multiple people.

Aftermath of the Birmingham Pub Bombings in 1974 Credit: PA

How many people died in the Birmingham pub bombings?

21 people were killed in the pub bombings and the number of injuries vary according to different accounts but it is estimated to be around 200 people.

Was anybody arrested at the time?

Six Northern Irishmen, living in Birmingham at the time, were arrested and later sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. They became known as 'The Birmingham Six'. 17 years later their sentence was overturned due to new evidence.

Who are the Birmingham Six?

The six men falsely sentenced to life imprisonment were Hugh Callaghan, Patrick Joseph Hill, Gerard Hunter, Richard McIlkenny, William Power and John Walker.

Their imprisonment is considered the greatest miscarriage of justice in British history. In 2001 they were awarded between £840,000 to £1.2 million in compensation.

The Birmingham Six outside the Old bailey in London, after their convictions were quashed. Left-right: John Walker, Paddy Hill. Hugh Callagh

How were The Birmingham Six freed?

Journalist Chris Mullin led a team of journalists from ITV Granada Productions into revealing the true perpetrators. However they were only able to get confessions anonymously.

They also discredited the circumstantial and forensic evidence used to convict The Birmingham Six.

How many of the Birmingham Six are still alive?

Richard McIlkenny died of cancer in 2006. Hugh Callaghan died last year aged 93. The other four are still alive. Hill is believed to live in London, Hunter in Portugal, Power in Ayrshire and Walker in Donegal.

Do we know the identity of anybody involved?

During a 2019 inquest into the bombings, a witness testified that the real bombers were IRA members Mick Murray, James Francis Gavin, Seamus McLoughlin and Michael Hayes.

This was partly corroborated at the inquest by Chris Mullin, who said Murray, McLoughlin and Hayes were all involved. However, Mullin would not reveal who the final planter was.

Michael Hayes vehemently denies involvement.

McLoughlin and Murray are no longer alive. Hayes has previously denied his involvement in the bombings.

Will we ever learn the identity of everybody involved?

Learning all the perpetrators would either involve confessions being made, or Mullin revealing the identity of the bomber. He has insisted he will not provide this.

A government spokesperson said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with all those who continue to be affected by the horrific pub bombings in Birmingham in 1974."

