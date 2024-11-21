Play Brightcove video

This month, on the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings which left 21 people dead, Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands politicians to debate calls for a public inquiry.

And three weeks since Labour's first budget, they also give their views on the new inheritance tax rules for farmers.

Plus, as Ben Bradley prepares to leave his job as leader of Nottinghamshire County Council we ask him what's next.

Alison's guests this month:

Paulette Hamilton MP - Birmingham Erdington (Labour)

Neil O'Brien MP - Harborough, Oadby and Wigston (Conservative)

Manuela Perteghella MP - Stratford-on-Avon (Liberal Democrat)

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…