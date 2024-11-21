A BMW driver who hit and killed a 12-year-old boy in Birmingham has been jailed for for dangerous driving.

Shazad Alam was driving a BMW M3 along Coventry Road on Saturday 8 June when he hit 12-year-old Azaan Khan, who was crossing the road on his bicycle.

West Midlands Police estimate Alam was driving between 53 and 62 mph just before he hit Azaan, in a 40mph limit.

The 34-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty, before admitting dangerous driving at Birmingham Crown Court in September.

Azaan was cycling home after a trip to the shops with his friend he was hit by Alam's car. He died at the scene.

Azaan Khan

"No parent should endure this kind of heartbreak and pain."

His family paid an emotional tribute to their son, saying: "It's been over a year since our boy was taken from us, yet we still can't accept the reality that he's gone.

"Azaan was our light, our comfort when life becomes too heavy, our warmth when the world felt cold.

"He had a great sense of humour and a charm like no other. His smile and charisma would fill any room he was in. He left an imprint on anyone who was luckily enough to meet him.

Azaan Khan Credit: West Midlands Police

"We can only hope that Azaan's name, his story, will do something and will make people realise that we cannot let this be normal.

"No parent should endure this kind of heartbreak and pain."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "This tragic incident shows the real consequences of getting behind the wheel of a car and driving in a clearly aggressive manner.

"This type of driving is not acceptable on any of our roads. I need all drivers to look at this and other cases and realise the consequences of those split-second decisions they make.

"Our thoughts are with Azaan's loved ones."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know