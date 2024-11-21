It has been 50 years since the Birmingham Pub Bombings took place in the city.

On November 21 1974, 21 people died and more than 180 were injured after bombs exploded in two Birmingham pubs.

The attacks were blamed on the Provisional IRA and six men, who were wrongly convicted of the attacks in 1975. No-one else has ever been arrested or charged in relation to the bombings.

What happened in Birmingham in 1974?

A series of bombs in two pubs in Birmingham - the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town - kill 21 people and injure 182 others - the dead were all aged between 17 and 51.

Who are the Birmingham Six?

The Birmingham Six were six Irishmen wrongly convicted of the IRA’s Birmingham pub bombings of 1974.

Six men - Hugh Callaghan, Paddy Hill, Joseph Hunter, Richard McIlkenny, William Power and John Walker - were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1975.

However, they were always absolutely adamant that they had been the victims of a serious miscarriage of justice.

While in the custody of West Midlands Police, the men were allegedly abused - physically and verbally - and deprived of food and sleep.

It later emerged that evidence had been fabricated and suppressed by police in order to secure their convictions.

In 1985, World in Action broadcast a series of programmes once more calling the convictions of the Birmingham Six into question.

The following year, Chris Mullin published a book - Error of Judgement - outlining why the Birmingham Six had been wrongly convicted.

The Birmingham Six were finally released on appeal in March 1991, and had to wait another decade for compensation from the UK government.

How many of the Birmingham Six are still alive?

The Birmingham Six were released from prison in March 1991. Credit: Sean Dempsey/PA Archive/PA Images

One of the wrongly convicted men, Richard McIlkenny, died of cancer aged 73 in May 2006.

Belfast man, Hugh Callaghan passed away in Homerton hospital in London on Saturday 27 May after being admitted with chest pains. He was 93 years old.

Mullin was able to verify the men’s innocence by speaking to IRA sources, including some of those involved in the bombings.

West Midlands Police had attempted to force Mullin to name one of these sources, but this has now been refused at the Old Bailey.

The IRA sources had only spoken to Mullin on the condition of anonymity.

They confirmed the Birmingham Six had not been involved in the pub bombings or in any other paramilitary activity.

The Birmingham Six have said they were beaten after being arrested Credit: ITV News Central

Below is a timeline of the key events surrounding the Birmingham bombings:

