A man has been injured after a house fire in Derbyshire, prompting fire crews to re-inspect the property.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the house in Park Street in Heanor at about 3.45pm on Thursday 21 November and found the roof on fire.

Firefighters from Ilkeston, Alfreton and Ripley supported by Nottinghamshire crews from Eastwood attended the scene.

Final fire crews left the scene at 8.30pm, once all hot spots had been extinguished and left the incident in the care of Derbyshire police to maintain a cordon overnight.

Firefighters from Heanor were expecting to attend the re-inspection this morning. At the height of the fire on Thursday, people were urged to avoid the area by the fire service.