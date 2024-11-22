There has been more than 8,000 targeted patrols in October to prevent and tackle anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire.

During these patrols, officers say they made 36 arrests, 38 stop and searches and logged 133 pieces of intelligence.

Becky Clough, hotspot policing and Immediate Justice manager, said: “We’re continuing to see great work from our officers in being proactive whilst out on these targeted patrols, with more than 13,000 engagements in the past month.

“These engagements might be stopping to chat to local people to hear their concerns, dispersing a group or making an arrest if needed.

“This is continuing to have an impact, with the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour reducing when compared to this same month last year.”

The scheme, which offers work placements in settings such as community cafes or gardens, has received 786 referrals so far, with 77% of those completing the scheme not reoffending again.