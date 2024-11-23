Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in a car while another was seriously injured at a bus stop in Birmingham overnight.

Officers were called to Rotton Park Road, near the junction with City Road in Edgbaston, just before 11pm yesterday (22nd November) to reports that two people had been shot.

One man in his 30s was found injured at a bus stop, and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The second man, in his 20s, was found in a car but was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A police tent can be seen on the road as officers continue their investigations. Credit: ITV News Central

Firearms officers later arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder on nearby Waterloo Road in Smethwick just before 12.30am. He remains in custody.

Officers remain at the scene today and road closures remain in place, while reassurance patrols will also be taking place.

Road closures remain in place around the area as police carry out reassurance patrols for the local community. Credit: ITV News Central

Det Insp Nick Barnes, from the force's Homicide team, said: “This is a tragic incident, and we have worked through the night to understand exactly what happened.

“We’ve already made good progress and arrested a suspect, but I still need to hear from anyone who was in the area that we’ve not already spoken to.

“This happened near the busy junction with City Road and it may be that you’ve got dashcam footage or mobile phone footage from the area just before 11pm.

"We really need to hear from you so that we can build as clear a picture as possible of what happened.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via 101 or the force's online Live Chat, quoting log 5228 of 22 November.

