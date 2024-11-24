Leicester City sack manager Steve Cooper following five-game winless run

Leicester City have sacked manager Steve Cooper following a five-game winless run.

The ex-Nottingham Forest boss had been appointed as the manager of the foxes in June this year.

The season had started with a well-earned point away at Tottenham Hotspur, but that was followed by back-to-back defeats against Fulham and Aston Villa.

Cooper managed to get vital wins against Bournemouth and Southampton, which ended up being his last victory for the East Midland's side.

The final straw for the Leicester City board came after the club's 2-1 defeat to their former manager Enzo Maresca's Chelsea at the King Power on Saturday (23rd November).

In a statement released by the club today said they'd parted company with Steve Cooper, with immediate effect.

They added Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the club, as they thanked them for their contribution.

Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which they hope to conclude as soon as possible.