Play Brightcove video

Footage from Bridie Jackson

Businesses and streets around Tenbury Wells in Worcestershire have flooded after Storm Bert caused river levels to rise.

A wall that was holding the Kyre Brook collapsed on Sunday (November 24th) leading to a deluge to engulf the surrounding roads.

Emergency services could be seen moving people away from the area and trying to get to those who had been stranded.

Homes and businesses braced themselves as the water gushed down the roads.

Storm Bert has brought strong winds and rain to parts of the country, with yellow weather warnings in place.

This is the second time in the space of a month that Tenbury Wells has been flooded.

In October, the River Teme rose rapidly after downpours, flooding some businesses.

Residents and businesses had prepared but were unable to stop the damage.

Tenbury Wells flooded in October 2024.

Some schools in Herefordshire, and Worcestershire, including Tenbury, have said they will be shut on Monday due to localised flooding.

Some roads will also be closed due to the flood, so people who are traveling to work are being advised to check before they travel.

The environment agency says flood alerts and warnings remain in place across the Midlands as Storm Bert continues to bring heavy rain to parts of the UK.