Aston Villa fan seriously injured after hit-and-run outside stadium

An Aston Villa fan has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a car outside Villa Park stadium.

Police are searching for a driver who allegedly drove into fans at speed at 5:15pm on Witton Road in Aston, shortly after the team drew against Crystal Palace on Sunday, November 23.

One of the fans who claims she was hit is a 33 year-old woman who has not been named.

She said she was shocked no one was killed after she described a car mounting the pavement and accelerating into her.

She suffered ligament damage and heavy bruising after being run over, and says she will have to wear a leg brace for a number of weeks because of her injuries.

"I had to shove my elderly relative out the way"

She described the moments leading up to the event saying "I had to shove my elderly relative out the way and went onto the bonnet.

"He literally went into me, drove up the pavement into other people apparently.

"People around me were screaming. He hit multiple people, some people tried chasing after him.

She went onto say "Many witnesses helped me up, but it could have been a lot worse.

"It has shaken me up and scared everyone. How no-one got killed I don't know.

"It was absolutely reckless driving from him. Police were made aware and this has been reported to them."

She was also at the match with her niece.

In a statement West Midlands Police said:

"We were called to a collision involving a car and pedestrians in Witton Road, Aston on Saturday.

"Thankfully no one was seriously injured. We are investigating and carrying out CCTV enquiries to identify the vehicle.

