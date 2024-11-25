Play Brightcove video

Police are investigating after a tractor was seen being driven through the flooded high street in Tenbury Wells in Worcestershire, causing a surge of water to hit local businesses.

Video footage shared on social media shows a large green tractor ploughing through the flood waters leaving onlookers shocked.

"That's caused so much damage"

In the video people can be heard saying "that's caused so much damage, all the shops up the high street".

The tractor caused the water on the already-flooded properties to go into shops and homes on either side of the street.

Many business owners said waves caused by the tractor smashed windows of already-flood-hit premises and worsened flooding in some areas protected by sandbags.

In a statement West Mercia Police said: “We’re actively investigating the incident and officers are in Tenbury Wells this morning speaking to people whose businesses and properties may have been affected, as well as reviewing additional video footage.

“No arrests have been made at this time. We will provide further updates when we are able to.”

It comes as a a major clean-up operation is underway in Tenbury Wells after Storm Bert caused flooding devastated homes and businesses over the weekend.

Streets were left under several feet of water after a wall collapsed on Kyre Brook, after heavy rain brought by Storm Bert, causing a surge of water to spread through the town.

A flood warning relating to the River Teme in the town has now been removed after levels fell below the local flood risk threshold.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know