A fire at Queens Medical Centre's Emergency Department in Nottingham caused part of the department to close overnight.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said staff had been under increased pressure due to the incident.

In a statement, the trust said: “A small fire occurred in the Emergency Department last night.

“This was isolated to a small area of the department, which was immediately evacuated. No one was hurt.“The area has since reopened this morning and the Emergency Department is operating as normal. “Our Emergency Department remains very busy and we are reminding our communities to only attend for life-threatening conditions that need immediate medical attention.

If you do not have an emergency, the advice from the NHS is to contact 111 or visit your local urgent treatment centre.