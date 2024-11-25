A man has denied causing the death of a three-week-old baby by dangerous driving, after a collision in Worcestershire.

Craig Nunn, 39, appeared at Worcester Crown Court via video-link from HMP Hewell today (25th November), and pleaded not guilty in connection with the crash, which happened on the 26th October.

West Mercia Police said the crash happened just after midnight between a black Ford Focus and a black Suzuki Vitara, on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport.

The baby was in the Suzuki and died at the scene.

A man and a woman in their 20s who were also in the car, were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Nunn, from Sandy Lane in Stourport wore a grey t-shirt and black jogging bottoms, and sat with his hands in his lap during the short hearing.

A trial date has been set for 22nd April next year.

Judge James Burbidge KC told the defendant "I am remanding you into custody to stand trial in April, but you will have to come to court on March 25 for a pre-trial hearing.”

