The family of a man who died after being found injured in a car in Birmingham, have paid tribute to him.

Raad Asmael, who was 27, was found on Rotton Park Road at the junction of City Road in Edgbaston, just before 11pm on the 22nd November.

Officers were responding to reports that two people had been shot.

Mr Asmael was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second man who was found injured at a bus stop was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

In a statement Raad's family said:

“Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to him we shall return. Our beloved husband, son, father and brother.”

Rotton Park Road Credit: ITV News Central

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have dashcam footage or mobile phone footage from the area at the time.

"We are doing everything we can to understand exactly what happened"

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison, from the West Midlands Police Homicide team said:

"Our thoughts are with Raad’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are doing everything we can to understand exactly what happened.

“The shooting took place near the busy junction with City Road and it may be that you have information which can help our investigation progress.

"If so, please get in touch urgently.”