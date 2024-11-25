Who could replace Steve Cooper as the next Leicester City manager?

Who will replace Steve Cooper as the next Leicester City manager ?

Leicester City's next manager should be appointed quickly but the current favourite has turned them down twice before.Steve Cooper was sacked on Sunday after just five months in charge, with the club 16th in the Premier League.Leicester are hoping to avoid a repeat of their relegation season in 2022/23, when a slow decline under Brendan Rodgers eventually led to them heading to the Championship. They believe they sacked him too late.

Graham Potter (l), and former Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca (r) Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images (l)/ ITV News Central (r)

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter was approached at that stage but he declined the opportunity.

He also turned Leicester down when Enzo Maresca got the job. Could the stars align this time?Other names in the frame include former Manchester United and West Ham manager David Moyes - he would be a pragmatic choice but an even further move away from the Enzo Maresca style that proved so popular.

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan is meticulous and shares a similar energy to Maresca but has his own project at Albion.

Recent England interim manager Lee Carsley could be an interesting choice, should he wish to move into club football.The Leicester job is more attractive than it was in the summer as back then the club had the very real threat of points deductions.As a former Nottingham Forest manager, Cooper always needed a fast start to get the fans on side.

In truth, that never happened.