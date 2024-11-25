Why are animal activists calling for this Birmingham pub to change its name?

Animal rights activists have written to a well-known pub in Birmingham, urging them to change its name - because they say it is "inaccurate" and "unfair" to animals.

The Sly Old Fox is a historic Victorian pub opposite the famous Hippodrome in Hurst Street.

It's hosted a number of celebrities and characters over the years, and is known as one of the city's most famous hangouts.

But campaigners from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) argue that the pub name is "derogatory" to foxes.

It is urging the pub to change the name to "clever" instead of "sly", to what they say reflect's the nation's growing empathy for animals.

"You can help reframe how we talk about them"

In a letter, PETA's vice president of programmes, Elisa Allen states:

"We’re sure you’ll agree that language is powerful and can reinforce negative stereotypes.""We hope you agree that these magnificent animals deserve our respect.

"You can help reframe how we talk about them, which would go some way towards protecting them from cruel acts like being dug out of their homes, chased across the countryside, and viciously attacked by dogs."Due to The Sly Old Fox’s rich history in Birmingham, this was the perfect fit for a request.

"If they changed their name, it could inspire other pubs to take note and would go some way towards encouraging respect – and even awe – for foxes," Allen said to The Telegraph.

She said "sly" carries many negative implications like "cunning", and claims the term "clever fox" better represents the animals.

It's not the first time PETA has approached other establishments asking them to "modernise" their names.

