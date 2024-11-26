Play Brightcove video

A man has been arrested after a tractor was seen being driven through the flooded high street in Tenbury Wells in Worcestershire, causing a surge of water to hit local businesses.

Video footage shared on social media shows a large green tractor ploughing through the flood waters on Sunday 24 November, leaving onlookers shocked.

In the video people can be heard saying "that's caused so much damage, all the shops up the high street".

The tractor caused the water on the already-flooded properties to go into shops and homes on either side of the street.

Many business owners said waves caused by the tractor smashed windows of already-flood-hit premises and worsened flooding in some areas protected by sandbags.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Inspector Dave Wise, who leads the safer neighbourhood team in Tenbury Wells, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who brought this incident to our attention, and to the local community for their co-operation and support yesterday while we carried our initial enquiries.

“I understand the upset and anger that the incident caused, and I hope that the arrest we made yesterday evening offers reassurance that we are actively investigating it.

“Officers will continue to be out and about in Tenbury in the coming days to assist the local community and our partner agencies with recovery efforts following the flooding.”

