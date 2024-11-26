Former Manchester United and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has emerged as the front runner to become the next Leicester City manager.The Dutchman was recently interim boss at United and had previously been the manager of PSV Eindhoven, winning their version of the FA Cup.He is now odds-on to take over at the King Power, racing ahead of other names like David Moyes and Graham Potter.Steve Cooper was sacked on Sunday after just five months in charge, leaving the Foxes 16th in the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy is a big name who will unite the fanbase early, something that was always going to be difficult for Cooper.Not only was he following a popular manager who was poached rather than sacked in Enzo Maresca, but he was also a former Nottingham Forest boss.Ex-England and Manchester United star Paul Scholes said van Nistelrooy was the best finisher he ever played with. Foxes fans will be hoping their current strikers are inspired.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know