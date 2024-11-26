A woman who was forced to identify her parents just hours after giving birth has spoken of her "heartbreak" following the conviction of the man who caused their deaths in Rutland.

Simarjeet Singh, 35, has been found guilty of causing the deaths of Gail Gale, 58, and Ian Gale, 64, by careless driving as well as two counts of causing death by driving while uninsured and two counts of causing death while driving without a licence.

The married couple were killed in a car crash on the A47 Leicester Road, near Belton in Rutland, on Friday 18 November 2022.

Singh had been driving a Citroen C4 Picasso when a witness reported seeing him swerve and then turn into the path of oncoming traffic.

He crashed head-on with a Hyundai i10 being driven by Mrs Gale. Mr Gale was sat in the passenger seat.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene, whilst Singh sustained minor injuries.

Leicestershire Police found that Singh did not have a full driving licence or valid insurance at the time of the collision.

Forensic examination found that the swerve carried out by Singh was indicative of being due to loss of concentration or distraction of the driver. Neither driver was travelling at excess speed.

Singh had reported that there had been a stone or animal in the road, but no evidence of a bump, stone or animal was found in the road or grass verges.

He was found guilty at Leicester Crown Court. He has been released on bail with conditions and is due to be sentenced on Friday 17 January.

Emma Johnson's mum Gail died in the crash. Credit: Leicestershire Police

Speaking following the conviction, Mrs Gale’s daughter Emma Johnson, 34, said: “When I found out about mum’s death I was shocked and stressed. I was due to give birth imminently and the stress could potentially have been detrimental to my baby’s health.

“Imagine then having to identity your parents bodies hours after giving birth to your child; mum’s grandchild; the grandchild she would never meet. That is what I had to do.

“There is absolutely no justification for driving without a licence, putting everybody else on the road at risk."

Detective Constable Anna Andrew from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This has been a heart breaking incident to investigate.

"The actions of Singh show the devastating impact that careless driving and driving without a licence or insurance can have. There is no excuse or any reason to ever do this. It is putting lives, including your own, at risk."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.