Boulders and blockades have been put down at a popular fly-tipping hotspot in Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire.

Newark and Sherwood District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and Forestry England have put down big rocks to try and stop what they call 'industrial-scale' fly-tipping.

The council said the changes should not prevent access for pedestrians and cyclists.

The area has seen significant issues of illegal dumping and waste. The council had put a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in place specifically for that area, but it wasn't enough to stop people targeting the world famous forest.

The Leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council said: "We are committed to stopping those who try to cut corners and flout the law when it comes to environmental offences such as fly tipping and rogue waste carriers.

"Sherwood Forest is known throughout the world, and we want to do what we can to keep it well preserved and rubbish-free for communities to enjoy. These extra measures in place will make it difficult for fly tipping to happen in this area again, and we hope to see the recovery of flora and fauna that was once there."

Waste clearance will be ongoing throughout the next year, due to some areas of the site being inaccessible due to poor ground conditions in the winter months and some waste requiring specialist removal.

