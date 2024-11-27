The Royal Shakespeare Company will look at using artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive VR technology in future productions.

It is not the first time that the RSC has dabbled in new technology, having previously used motion capture technology in a performance of 'Dream', inspired by Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' in 2021.

The news comes as part of a Government announcement for more projects and funding for the arts in the West Midlands.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy unveiled a £13.5 million investment in training, research, and development for a range of projects.

She said: "Talent is everywhere but opportunity is not. That’s why we are supporting firms, artists and freelancers that are innovating, using new technology and driving growth in creative clusters across the country.

"Birmingham and the West Midlands have a rich industrial history, and we are putting them at the forefront of a potential new industry developing the amazing technology that will revolutionise visual effects in film, theatre and gaming."

Of the share of the pot, the West Midlands will get £6.75 million, which will be aimed at businesses specialising in creative tech like video games and immersive reality and industry working with many partners including universities and the RSC.

They could also incorporate VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) into any projects going forward. VR simulates experiences with the use of a headset, while AR creates computer-generated work in the real world.

Although it is not clear what AI, VR, or AR could look like in the future for the Royal Shakespeare Company, they are set to embrace new technologies moving forward.

