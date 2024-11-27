Thousands of fans have signed a petition calling for a permanent memorial or statue to be built in Wolverhampton honouring the former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

The singer died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Argentina last month.

Nearly 6,000 people have now added their names to a growing list of those that want a structure or mural to be erected in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

Fans who started the petition wrote: "His music was a harmonious blend of inspiration and comfort that resonated in the hearts of millions. His life and legacy deserve to be commemorated in a way that is as enduring as the light he imparted unto the world."

The petition goes on to say that by erecting the memorial, Payne would be "remembered for generations to come."

The proposals say: "We propose that the city, partnered with local artists, can create a memorial that reflects the spirit and essence of Liam Payne - his roots, his musical journey, and his incredible contribution to the international music community. This act of remembrance can provide comfort and solace to those who have been touched by his life and passing.

Let us honour Liam Payne’s legacy in a lasting way. A way that allows people from all walks of life to find a space to remember him and the joy his music brought into their lives. There is no better tribute to a man who dedicated his life to reaching people through his art."

On the petition website, one fan commented: "Liam Payne should have a place where his fans should be allowed to go, he's loved and still is and well missed by many. I have seen how the fans sing and light candles and have made places for themselves, let's have somewhere we can all go and say a few words."

Another simply wrote, "He meant something."

While another wrote: "Liam deserves to be remembered and where better than his hometown"

